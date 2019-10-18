Border Guards Bangladesh opened fire at a Border Security Force (BSF) troop, killing one jawan and injuring another on Thursday after a flag meeting for securing the release of a fisherman in BGB's custody at Kakmarichar, along the riverine international border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The incident sparked tension as the BSF and the BGB have not exchanged fire for decades. The incident was called "High-handedness" by the officials in New Delhi.

While returning from the flag meeting in the water channel near Boundary Pillar 75/7-S, Vijay Bhan Singh, the head constable was shot and constable Rajbir Singh suffered a bullet wound in his right wrist, according to BSF.

Following the incident, the BSF has apprised the Union Home Ministry about the incident and senior BGB officials have been contacted.V K Johri, the BSF Chief contacted his counterpart Major General Shefeenul Islam about the incident.

The BGB issued a statement in Dhaka which stated that the gunshots were fired in "self-defence."

Giving details, a BSF official said: "On Thursday morning, three Indian fishermen went for fishing in River Padma in the border area. Later two fishermen returned and approached BSF outpost Kakmarichar that BGB personnel at post-Charghat apprehended them and later released two of them to call the BSF post commander for a flag meeting."

Around 10.30 a.m., the Post Commander, along with five troopers in the BSF speed boat, went towards the place of occurrence in the water channel of River Padma near the boundary pillar to conduct flag meeting with BGB to get the Indian fisherman released.

"During the flag meeting, the BGB party commander informed that they can release the Indian fisherman only after getting orders from their higher headquarters. BSF party waited for a considerable time, but the BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman at the flag meeting.

"While the BSF party was on its way back, there was firing from Bangladesh side, causing head injury to Vijay Bhan while constable/crew (boatman) Rajbir was also injured."

Rajbir Singh has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Baharampore, for treatment.

Y.B. Khurania, BSF Inspector General, South Bengal frontier, has lodged a strong protest on the incident with his counterpart Benazir Ahmed, Region Commander, North West Region, BGB, Rangpur.

Vijay Bhan Singh, who joined the BSF in 1990, hailed from Chamaroli Sadupur village in the Firoazabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Pranab Mandal, the fisherman in the custody of the BGB, is a resident of Shirochar village under the Jalangi police station of Murshidabad district.

