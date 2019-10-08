The Border Security Force is on high alert after some BSF personnel at the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur spotted a drone entering India from the Pakistan side on Monday night.

"BSF personnel at Hussainiwala border post in Ferozepur spotted drone on Monday night entered from Pakistan's side to India's side. A search operation is on after BSF informed Punjab police. The local police are investigating the matter," a BSF source said was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reports state that the drone, which is suspected to be from Pakistan, was first seen flying near HK Tower. It was seen five times and also tried to cross the border once. The drone was spotted a few times between 10 PM and 10:40 PM on Monday night. When the drone tried to cross the border towards India, the personnel alerted the senior officials.

The Punjab Police, along with the BSF, have begun a probe into the origins of the drone and have taken assistance from other intelligence agencies.

Many suspect that the drone could have been used to transport drugs or ammunition by terror groups on the other side.

Defence personnel and those in charge of security have been on high alert since August 4 when the India government scrapped Article 370, revoking the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and making the state a union territory.

This move took Pakistan by surprise and they have attempted to bring up the topic on various international platforms but India mentioned that this was a purely internal matter which many countries have agreed to.

Tensions between India have been at an all-time high. The last time the relationship was sour between the two warring neighbours was in February this year with the Balakot airstrike which triggered a dog fight between the Air Force of both the countries.