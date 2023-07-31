Security agencies on Monday morning sounded alert in villages adjoining the International Border (IB) in Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu and Kashmir after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel killed one Pakistan introducer near Jawobal Border Post.

A massive combing and search operation has been launched by security forces in the border belt of these two sectors to check for any suspicious movement.

"In the intervening night of 30/31 July, the alert BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Arnia border area and neutralized one intruder approaching toward BSF fence from across the International Border", a spokesperson of BSF tweeted after the incident.

Reports said that an infiltration bid was foiled by Border Security Forces and killed one intruder around 1.45 am. Officials said alert border guards shot dead the intruder after he ignored repeated warnings. He tried to escape after he managed to cross the border fence near the Jabowal border post in the Arnia sector.

The area was cordoned off soon after the incident and a search operation is on, officials said. He told that the body is being removed from the spot.

In the intervening night of 30/31 July, the alert #BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid in Arnia border area & neutralised one intruder approaching toward BSF fence from across the IB.#FirstLineofDefence @BSF_India @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BSF_SDG_WC @PIB_India@DDNewslive — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) July 31, 2023

Alert has been sounded in the border areas and all border posts of Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified checking in their respective areas. Locals have been asked to keep a watch on the movement of any suspects in their villages.

Second infiltration attempt on IB in one week.

Today was the second infiltration attempt on the International Border during the last week.

Earlier on July 25 the BSF thwarted a major narcotic smuggling bid along the International Border (IB) by killing a Pakistani smuggler.

Four kilograms of narcotic substance were recovered from the possession of the slain intruder.

The vigilant BSF troops neutralized a Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area on July 25.

During the initial search of the area four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing one kg, were found near the body of the deceased.

Night curfew is already imposed in border areas

To check suspicious movements, authorities have already imposed a night curfew in many villages situated all along the International Border (IB).

This step has been taken after reports Pakistan is trying to push terrorists through IB also.

The decision of imposing a night curfew was taken to enable the Border Security Force (BSF) to perform its duty more effectively and check suspicious movements in the border areas.

Night curfew has been imposed in the border area, in a strip of one kilometers from the International Border from 9 pm to 6 am daily, enabling BSF personnel to perform their duties more effectively.

To ensure smooth functioning, as well as better domination of the border by BSF authorities, close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation of the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area up to one kilometer from the International Border.