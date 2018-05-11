BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Siddaramayya) of falsely claiming that the Congress government under his rule was responsible for making Karnataka the top state in the country.

During his campaigns, Siddaramaiah allegedly claimed that he has lived up to the promise he made during the last Karnataka assembly elections, adding that it was his hard work and honesty that made Karnataka the top state in investments, innovation and progressive policies. He took to Twitter on Thursday to make the same claim.

Looking back at last 5 yrs, my govt's singular focus was to bring glory back to Karnataka. We have come a long way from being the most corrupt state in 2010 to become the investment capital of India by 2018.



Yet there is so much more we have to do. #CongressForNavaKarnataka pic.twitter.com/vg4ZraDv1v — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 10, 2018

Hours after his post, BS Yeddyurappa took to Twitter to launch an attack on the chief minister, stating that his claim was false. In a series of tweets, the former CM wrote that Karnataka was in no 1 position, in IT/BT exports and silk production even before Congress came to power in 2013. He also added that it was the BJP government that had passed the Animation VFX Gaming Comics Policy, six years ago. He also added that the investment realization was one of the lowest in the country in 2017.

Here is what BS Yeddyurappa had to say on Twitter, launching an attack on Siddaramaiah: