Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon is amongst the most trending artists in the world. The rapper has given the generation a whole new set of Punjabi songs that are loved by music fanatics all across the globe. From Brown Munde to Summer High, Insane, Excuses, Toxic, All Night and many more. Millennials and Genz kids love rhythm and music. Not only are his songs foot-tapping and party numbers, but some of his songs are also used in Instagram reels.

The popular singer who took Punjabi pop music to newer heights was on US Tour and enthralling and entertaining his fans, had to postpone his upcoming concerts. Brown Munde fame rapper and singer has been hospitalised after suffering an injury. Dhillon took to his Instagram account to inform fans about the same.

The pop star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself from the hospital bed and wrote, " To all my fans in California... it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and la are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that i suffered while on tour. I'm doing well and am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates."

New concert dates

Taking to his Instagram stories Dhillon informed that the San Francisco concerts, which were to take place on November 1-2 have now been pushed to December 13-14, respectively. While the Los Angeles performance will now take place on December 11.

When did AP Dhillon commence his tour?

AP Dhillon started his month-long tour, 'Out Of This World' on October 8 in North America and was supposed to end on November 4. And now due to his injury, the San Francisco and Los Angeles concerts have now been postponed.