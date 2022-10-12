Rapper Badshah has always kept her personal life away from the arch lights of the media. However, his personal life made headlines when his marriage hit a rough patch in 2019. However, Badshah has never come out and publicly spoken about his personal life. There were reports that after he separated from his wife Jasmine his wife moved to London with their daugther. And now it seems after four years, he has found love again.

Is Badshah dating Isha Rikhi?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, "It's been a year that the rapper is seeing a Punjabi actor. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship with their respective families. And everyone is happy about it."

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Popular Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi was featured in the music video BA Fail by Preet Harpal in 2011. After which she made her on-screen debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013). Even though she made her debut in 2013, she gained success in 2014 as she featured in Happy Go Lucky (2014), which emerged as a huge commercial success and she gained positive reviews from the viewers.

In 2016, she starred opposite Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk in the film Ardaas. The film proved to be a huge critical and commercial success. In 2018, she did her first Bollywood film Nawabzaade, opposite Raghav Juyal. She has also been the face of several ad films.

Badshah and Isha's Instagram PDA

A few months back, Isha shared an Instagram post and captioned a line from a popular song of Badshah, "Chehara hai chamakeela."

Badshah's personal life

Badshah married Jasmine (now estranged-wife) in 2012, and the two became proud parents of a baby girl in 2017 and named them Jessemy Grace Masih. However, his marriage hit a rough patch in 2019. Soon after, the two got separated and Jasmine shifted to London with their daughter.