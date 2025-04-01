The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has once again demonstrated its exceptional capability and dedication by reopening the Zojila Pass in record time after a brief closure of just 32 days. This is the first time the Zojila Pass has been opened within a period of 32 days.

Today, Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, DG BRO along with Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Haji Haneefa Jan formally flagged off the first convoy heading towards Ladakh after the opening of the Zojila Pass.

Although this year witnessed heavy snowfall, the BRO men worked assiduously to open the Zojila Pass within record time to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on this strategically important road network connecting Kashmir with Ladakh.

According to defence spokesperson, the opening of Zojila Pass within the shortest possible time was a challenging job this year, as this region experienced continuous snowfall for 17 days, from February 27 to March 16, 2025.

Huge snow was accumulated on the road due to continuous snowfall for 17 days in this part, and the opening of the track was the biggest challenge for the BRO personnel. Braving hostile conditions, the BRO began clearing the pass despite sub-zero temperatures, strong winds, and the constant threat of avalanches.

"BRO personnel managed to reopen the route in just 15 days, from March 17 to March 31. This remarkable speed and efficiency exemplify BRO's work ethic and unwavering dedication", the defence spokesperson said.

Importance of Zojila Pass

Situated at an altitude of approximately 11,650 feet above sea level, Zojila Pass is one of the most crucial and challenging high-altitude passes in the world. It is the only road link connecting the Kashmir Valley to Ladakh, making it vital from strategic, military, and socio-economic perspectives.

The Zojila Pass, situated between Srinagar and Leh, has long been a crucial route for the movement of military troops and goods, especially during winter, when heavy snowfall makes other passes inaccessible. However, the pass remains highly vulnerable to avalanches and landslides, leading to frequent disruptions in connectivity.

Each year, Zojila Pass witnesses heavy snowfall during winter, necessitating its closure for months. This disruption not only affects the movement of military forces and the supply of essential goods but also poses major hardships for the local population of Ladakh. The people of the region rely on this route for trade, medical services, and economic activities.

The opening of Zojila Pass within a short time is a big relief for the residents of Ladakh as vehicular movement of the traffic would resume the supply of essential commodities and medical services, which were restricted during the closure period of this road.

"Braving extreme terrain and weather conditions, BRO once again reconnected Kargil and Leh by painstakingly clearing unsurmountable snow walls at Zojila Pass on Srinagar Leh Highway today on 01 April. In a brief ceremony to mark the event, the first convoy was flagged off by Mohd Hanefa Jan, MP Ladakh, and DGBR in the presence of GOCs Chinar and Fire and Fury Corps. The pass was opened after a closure of just 32 days. This marks one of the shortest winter closure for this vital route which serves as a lifeline for Ladakh. A shining example of perseverance, dedication and commitment of Team BRO. Jai Hind!", the BRO posted on its social media account.

#ZozilaPass



Braving extreme terrain and weather conditions, BRO once again reconnected Kargil and Leh by painstakingly clearing unsurmountable snow walls at Zojila Pass on Srinagar Leh Highway today on 01 April.



In a brief ceremony to mark the event, the

first convoy was… pic.twitter.com/OjmS7onpSU — ?????? ????? ???????????? (@BROindia) April 1, 2025

The impressive reduction in closure duration – from about six months a few decades ago to mere weeks now – is attributed to technological advancements, improved snow-clearance techniques, and the unwavering dedication of BRO personnel stationed with Project Beacon in Kashmir and Project Vijayak in Ladakh.

For many in India's strategic community, the early reopening of Zojila underscores the country's growing infrastructure capabilities in harsh mountain terrain – a crucial development in a region where connectivity directly impacts defence preparedness and civilian well-being alike.