There is no dearth of entertainment around Rakhi Sawant. The former Bigg Boss contestant is now busy promoting her upcoming song—Zaroorat. At the event, Sawant was seen flaunting a massive headpiece and silver jewelry too. Elaborating on the jewel pieces adorned by her, Rakhi said that while the headpiece was worth Rs 50 crore, the necklace was worth Rs 20 crore.

When paps compared her to Urvashi, she was quick to retort. "Main jhooth nahi bolti Urvashi Rautela ki tarah (I don't lie like Urvashi Rautela)." She further went on to say, "Aapka kya dimaag ghutne mein hai kya? Aap meri tulna Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton aur Kim Kardashian se karen. Aapko ghisapita bas ek hi naam mil jaata hai.

(Is your brain in your knees? You can compare me to Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton aur Kim Kardashian but not with Urvashi. Please, I know her song was Abidi Dabidi, but it became Dabidi Dabidi)

Reddit was quick to react to the clip and praised Rakhi for her no-filter statements.

Reddit reacts

"Rakhi ran so that Urvashi could walk," wrote a user.

"India's first most beautiful IITian to be mocked by Rakhi Sawant," another user wrote.

"Well even Rakhi has standards," a social media user commented.

"Honestly, Rakhi gives the filmi twist nobody asked for, Urvashi just feels glamour (+whitewashed face) Can't even compare," another social media user wrote.

"I second her. Infact, there's only one Rakhi. She shouldn't be compared with anyone," a person opined.

"Jyannifer lo-pyaz should now take a leaf out of Rakhi 's book and consider a swayamvar," another person commented.

"Rakhi is an icon and a household name. Urvashi has nothing on her," one more person wrote.

"Always found her cringe...but this was damn funny," was one more of the comments on the thread.