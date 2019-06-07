Air travel always comes with its own share of difficulties and airlines strive to make lives easier for the passengers. However, this particular British Airways passenger was disgusted beyond measures when he found a massive vomit stain on his seat's leg rest on his flight from London to Seattle.

Dave Gildea recounted his experience to Sun Online saying that he was two hours into the flight when he noticed the dried up vomit. He had gotten himself an upgrade to business class and was getting ready to take a nap and pop up the footrest. There was a big patch of dried up vomit and on further investigation, Dave found vomit on the walls near the foot rest too.

To make matters worse, the cabin crew refused to cooperate with Dave when he brought up the complaint with them. They did not change his seat nor did they give him a blanket to cover up the stain.

"I went to the cabin crew and the attendant's first response was 'Was this here when you boarded?' but it was clear it was dried in. He didn't offer a seat change or an apology, so I asked for a blanket to cover it up so I could put my feet down," Dave said.

He was forced to sleep in the vomit for 10 hours and the cabin crew did not give him an apology too.

"Of course as I slept, I moved around on the blanket so I woke up with dried vomit on my feet. 'It was pretty disgusting. With the price I paid for the ticket, I was shocked," Dave said.

Two weeks after the incident, British Airways hasn't given any answer and informed him that they were looking into the incident.

A British Airways spokesperson said, "We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of service and an enjoyable experience on board our flights, and we are sorry that on this occasion this fell short of our customers' expectations.

"We are investigating and are in contact with the customer to apologise and resolve this matter."