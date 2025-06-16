British Airways Chennai flight diverts over mid-air flap failure, dumps fuel, lands safety [Watch]
British Airways Chennai flight diverts over mid-air flap failure, dumps fuel, lands safety [Watch]Twitter

Just days after the tragic Air India crash near Ahmedabad, another aviation scare unfolded, this time involving a British Airways flight. On Sunday, flight BA35 from London to Chennai was forced to return to Heathrow shortly after takeoff due to a technical malfunction.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered as G-ZBJG, had departed from Heathrow's Runway 27R and began climbing as scheduled. However, after reaching an altitude of approximately 15,000 feet, the crew detected a critical flap system failure.

With fuel tanks still full and altitude rising, the crew initiated fuel dumping over the English Channel to ensure a safe landing weight.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft circled several times over the Strait of Dover before returning to Heathrow, where it landed safely. All passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

British Airways confirmed the incident in a statement: "The aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue." However, the airline did not disclose specific details such as the number of passengers, departure time, or the exact duration of the flight.

Several videos and photos of the incident have now gone viral. 

On 12 June, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick tragically crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in 241 confirmed fatalities and one sole survivor. The aircraft collided with a medical hostel near Ahmedabad airport, causing casualties both onboard and on the ground.

The current scenario has made travellers anxious about flying, especially on Boeing aircraft, with social media users saying, 'If it's Boeing, I'm not going.'

Also Read