Just days after the tragic Air India crash near Ahmedabad, another aviation scare unfolded, this time involving a British Airways flight. On Sunday, flight BA35 from London to Chennai was forced to return to Heathrow shortly after takeoff due to a technical malfunction.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered as G-ZBJG, had departed from Heathrow's Runway 27R and began climbing as scheduled. However, after reaching an altitude of approximately 15,000 feet, the crew detected a critical flap system failure.

British Airways flight to Chennai returned back to London after flap failure #BA35 pic.twitter.com/YeUe5ZWvUE — Chennai Weather-Raja Ramasamy (@chennaiweather) June 15, 2025

With fuel tanks still full and altitude rising, the crew initiated fuel dumping over the English Channel to ensure a safe landing weight.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft circled several times over the Strait of Dover before returning to Heathrow, where it landed safely. All passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

A British Airways Boeing 787-8 (reg: G-ZBJG) BA35 to Chennai was forced to return to London Heathrow shortly after takeoff today. It had to dump fuel before returning safely, filmed from Kent pic.twitter.com/8F6kDRuZ45 — Jason ???????? (@Lazrhog) June 15, 2025

British Airways confirmed the incident in a statement: "The aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue." However, the airline did not disclose specific details such as the number of passengers, departure time, or the exact duration of the flight.

BA Boeing 787-8 Turnback Alert!



British Airways Boeing 787-8



BA35 to Chennai was forced to return to London Heathrow shortly after takeoff on June 15.



Investigate Boeing NOW



pic.twitter.com/qf4GejOff0 — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) June 15, 2025

On 12 June, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick tragically crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in 241 confirmed fatalities and one sole survivor. The aircraft collided with a medical hostel near Ahmedabad airport, causing casualties both onboard and on the ground.

The current scenario has made travellers anxious about flying, especially on Boeing aircraft, with social media users saying, 'If it's Boeing, I'm not going.'