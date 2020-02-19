Britain's popular music awards, BRITS remembered and paid tribute to the former Love Island host Caroline Flack.

During the ceremony, host Jack Whitehall said, "Over the weekend we heard the horrible news that a member of the Brits family, Caroline Flack, had passed away. She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I am sure I speak for everyone here when I say we send our love to her friends and family."

Flack had appeared in 2018, 2015, 2013 and 2012 edition of Brit Awards.

The late TV presenter Caroline Flack died Saturday at the age of 40, her family confirmed that day. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th of February," her family said in a statement. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." as per The Holywood Reporter.

No cause of death was provided, and multiple British outlets reported that she was found dead in her London home.

However, later her lawyer confirming her death as suicide, Hello reported.

The passing of the Flack has sparked a wide and important conversation about mental health and the effects of bullying, trolling and negative publicity.

Caroline Flack was best known for hosting the popular UK dating show Love Island but she had to step down from her hosting duties after she was charged with assaulting her partner in December. Caroline was due to stand trial next month. Love Island then hired Laura Whitmore as her replacement.

Flack got a break as TV personality by co-hosting the Saturday morning show TMi with Sam and Mark on CBBC in 2007. In addition to Love Island, Flack is also known for co-hosting The X factor and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.