Love Island is a hit and as such will soon debut in the United States as well. And being a part of a hit show needs work and Molly Mae sure seems to put in the work.

Reportedly Molly-Mae Hague is a self-confessed 'massive gym freak'. Well, she has to be as she seems to enjoy her steak and chips. The 20-year-old social media influencer, revealed that she achieves her enviable figure by hitting the gym 'pretty much every day.'

That is some commitment to steak and chips. Molly-Mae seems to have found fame as a member of the Love Island cast this year, but what she plans to do with this new found fame may still be a mystery. Her previous accomplishments include winning the World Teen Supermodel UK crowd in 2015 and she also competed in World Teen Supermodel.

According to The Sun, she said: "I'm a massive gym freak, I gym pretty much every day." The supermodel made the revelation in her Get To Know Me video on her YouTube channel in 2018.

Recently, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, set tongues wagging as fans watched them get steamy under the covers. Apparently, the boxer and the social media influencer, are the first couple in the villa to have sex. Molly-Mae sure doesn't seem to be the shy type as could be witnessed by her romp under the sheets on Love Island, but she also posts pics on social media, where she can be seen posing in a slew of bikinis that show off her body. You can check out the pic here: