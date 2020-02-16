Caroline Flack, host of the hit show Love Island has passed away, aged 40. Her family confirmed to the BBC that she was found dead in her London flat, and a lawyer for the family said she took her own life. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February," the family said in a statement. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

Caroline Flack was best known for hosting the popular UK dating show Love Island but she had to step down from her hosting duties after she was charged with assaulting her partner in December. Caroline was due to stand trial next month. Love Island then hired Laura Whitmore as her replacement.

Flack got her start as a TV personality by co-hosting the Saturday morning show TMi with Sam and Mark on CBBC in 2007. In addition to Love Island, Flack is also known for co-hosting The X factor and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

And now in the aftermath of her death, allegations are being thrown about and people are being blamed. Reportedly, Caroline Flack's management team slammed the Crown Prosecution Service for dragging their feet and pursuing a slow trial against Caroline Flack.

Caroline is believed to have killed herself hours after she was told she would face a trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. The TV presenter, apparently took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving her alone at her London flat.

The producer friend couldn't get back into the flat when she returned. She called Flack's father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star's body.