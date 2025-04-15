Rohit Sharma is not just the captain of the Indian cricket team, he was also the long-standing skipper of the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, in early 2024, the franchise made a bold move by handing over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya, who returned to MI after a successful stint with the Gujarat Titans. Since then, a section of fans has remained unhappy and are calling for his reinstatement.

Die-hard Rohit fan tells Nita Ambani: 'Make Rohit captain Again..'

It appears that the decision to replace Rohit is still hard to digest for many supporters. During a recent visit to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani came across an emotional fan who wants Rohit back as captain. Amid heavy security and a crowd of devotees, a sentimental fan approached her with folded hands and requested, "Rohit Sharma ko captain banao" (Make Rohit Sharma the captain again). Smiling warmly, Nita Ambani simply replied, "Baba ki marzi" (It's in God's hands).

Netizens backed the fan's plea, insisting that Rohit Sharma rightfully deserves to lead MI once again.

Some even said that the entire act was planned.

A user wrote, "This guy works in Antilla. He was asked to do such acting infront of Nita Ambani. It was all planned. Otherwise no one can be so close to Ambani family with the security they have until he is known. Quite a thing."

Coming back to the game, Mumbai Indians had a rocky start in IPL 2025 but bounced back with a crucial win against Delhi Capitals on April 13, handing DC their first defeat of the season. Still, the emotions around MI's leadership shift haven't completely settled.

Last year, MI's fanbase reacted strongly to the captaincy change. Hardik Pandya, who was booed multiple times during IPL 2024—especially at the Wankhede Stadium—faced scrutiny amid rumors of internal rifts and declining team performance. The franchise ended the 2024 season at the bottom of the table, further fueling criticism.

However, things changed in 2025. After playing a pivotal role in India's victories in the T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy, Hardik Pandya appears to have won back some support. MI retained its core team, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya.