Nepali Congress has moved a motion in the lower house of Nepali Parliament, urging the KP Sharma Oli government to bring back the 64 hectares land encroached territory by China. It was observed that China has gradually made inroads into several Nepalese territories with an ulterior aim to seize complete control.

In a letter addressed to the secretary, House of Representatives, Nepali Congress listed various districts including Dolakha, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Gorkha and Rasuwa encroached by China. The opposition has urged the government to start a dialogue with Beijing to bring back the lost land.

"As China has shifted pillar number 35 of Gorkha towards Nepal, Rui village lying in the northern part of Gorkha has been encroached by China and 72 households have now been under Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Similarly, 18 households located at Jiujiu of Darchula districts have been encroached by China," the letter reads.

China illegally occupies parts of Nepal

The opposition's motion at the Parliament comes shortly after a report showed China occupied strategic lands at 11 places across Nepal. Around 36 hectares of land in four districts of Nepal, which border China, have been illegally occupied by China, but so far Nepalese government is tightlipped about it. The occupation of Rui village has been done systematically by China in the last two years.

It is reported that China has illegally occupied two hectares near Sinjen Khola (river) and one hectare of Bhurjuk Khola (River) in Rasuwa district. It has also captured land adjacent to Lamde Khola and three hectares near Jambu Khola in Rasuwa district. China has also illegally occupied seven hectares of land in Kharane Khola and four hectares near Bhote Koshi of Sandhu Pal Chok district in Nepal, three hectares of Samjung Khola, two hectares near Kam Khola and four hectares of land from Arun river bed in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal.

This provocative move, sources said, is being done by Nepal at China's behest which has crippled the world by spreading contagious coronavirus and is aggressively pursuing its expansionist policy. "Nepal's domestic policy appears to be ruled by China.

(With additional inputs from IANS)