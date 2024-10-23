The 16th BRICS Summit, held in the Russian city of Kazan which took place on October 23, 2024, was attended by leaders from the BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The event also saw the participation of the UAE's President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking the UAE's first attendance as a full member of the BRICS group.

The theme of the summit was Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security, reflecting the shared commitment of the BRICS nations to foster global cooperation and address pressing international issues. The leaders gathered at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre, where they engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing global cooperation and addressing pressing international issues.

The UAE's participation as a full member in the 16th BRICS Summit marked a significant diplomatic milestone for the country. This membership allowed the UAE to actively engage in discussions on issues like multilateralism, global development, and security. The UAE supports multilateral cooperation that fosters peace and development while strengthening collective action to address global challenges, said Sheikh Mohamed.

The summit also saw the attendance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who expressed his country's sincere desire to improve its cooperation with the BRICS group. Erdogan's participation, along with that of other heads of state and government, underscored the growing influence and relevance of the BRICS group in global affairs.

One of the key topics discussed during the summit was the reduction of reliance on the U.S. dollar in trade. This was a point of discussion, given the ongoing global economic shifts and the increasing importance of economic diversification for countries worldwide. President Putin noted that by 2023, the use of the U.S. dollar and euro in Russia's exports had halved, while the Russian ruble's share in exports and imports surged to 40 percent.

The leaders also discussed counter-terrorism and terror financing, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing the need for firm support from all BRICS members on these issues. He stressed that there can be no "double standards" on such serious matters and called for active steps to stop the radicalization of youth in their countries.

The potential expansion of BRICS was also topic of discussion at the summit. Over 30 countries have expressed interest in joining the group, reflecting its growing influence and the demand for a platform to address global issues. This potential expansion could see BRICS emerging as a stronger voice for the Global South, further enhancing its role in global diplomacy.

The 16th BRICS Summit also saw several bilateral meetings, such as those between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping. These discussions focused on border issues and regional cooperation, reflecting the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes and foster regional stability.

The city of Kazan, the venue for the summit, holds historical and cultural significance. It is the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan, located in the European part of Russia. The city's hosting of the BRICS Summit highlights Russia's efforts to showcase its regional cultural richness and diplomatic outreach. The discussions and decisions made during the summit reflect the shared commitment of these nations to foster global cooperation, address pressing international issues, and promote equitable global development and security. The potential expansion of BRICS and the discussions on key global issues like trade, counter-terrorism, and multilateralism underscore the growing influence and relevance of the BRICS group in global affairs. The summit served as a platform for these nations to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and equitable global development, setting the stage for future cooperation and dialogue.