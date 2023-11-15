Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been keeping a low profile the last few months. There have been break up rumours of the couple flying all around for a while now. While Arjun wished Malaika in the most adorable way on her birthday, their separate Diwali posts and celebrations have again given wings to their breakup rumours.

Arjun Kapoor - Malaika's separate Diwali celebrations

Arjun Kapoor has been churning out one after the other traditional look for Diwali festivities. The dapper actor made heads turn with his various shades of black kurtas all throughout Diwali festivities and parties. What netizens didn't fail to notice was how Kapoor attended Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash with Malaika Arora. Not just this, even in his Diwali posts, the actor didn't tag or share a picture with the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan girl.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora too shared her Diwali pictures with family without tagging or celebrating with Arjun. The Arora girl shared a beautiful family picture with her parents, sister Amrita Arora, her two kids and husband, Shakeel Ladak. Many were left asking in the comments section why was Arjun Kapoor missing from their festivities.

Netizens react

"Break up confirmed," wrote a user. "Why is Arjun bhai missing?" another user asked. "It is over for them now," read one more comment. "Happy Birthday Baby. This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light and I'll always have your back even through the chaos," Arjun had written while wishing Malaika on her birthday with several romantic pictures.

Now, whether the two have parted ways or have just chosen to not talk about their relationship anymore, remains to be seen.