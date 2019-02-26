The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the owner of the car which was used in the Pulwama terror attack that led to the killing of 40 CRPF personnel.

The owner has been identified as 22-year-old Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Anantnag district in South Kashmir, who is also believed to have joined Jaish-e-Mohammad. Sajad had bought the Maruti Eco car on February10, just 10 days before the Pulwama attack.

NIA raided the house of Sajad earlier, however, he is said to have absconded and joined JeM. His photo wielding AK-47 guns have also gone viral on social media. Investigations also revealed that Sajad and the suicide bomber, Adil, may have been friends. Sajad is reported to be a student at a Dar-ul-uloom in Shopian district of South Kashmir.

A statement issued by NIA said that th enquiry is now being done to ascertain how Sajad came in touch with Adil.

The NIA cracked the case with the help of forensic and automobile experts and tracking the vehicle identification number , which is unique to every car.

It was a used car and the first owner has been identified as Mohammad Jaleel Haqani, a resident of Anantnag. Sajad's most recent calls are also beiing tracked to help identify the people who were in touch with him.

Security agency believe that many young Kashmiri boys have joined the recently constituted Afzal Guru squad of JeM, which Is training in suicide style bombings. The Pulwama attacker was also a member of the group.