Vikas Dubey, who has been on the run after the killing of 8 police personnel in Kanpur encounter, has finally been arrested. Early reports that are coming in say Vikas Dubey has been arrested from Ujjain.

According to reports, Vikas was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway, said Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector.

He was said to be moving around without a mask in the temple vicinity. He has whisked away to an unidentified location for medical examination and questioning, according to police sources.