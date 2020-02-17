Twitter is not working for many users in India. Downdetector, the website that monitors online outages, has confirmed the Twitter outage and its live outage map shows issues with the microblogging site in India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Many users have complained about the Twitter outage. According to Downdetector, Twitter users are experiencing problems with the platform since 2:44 p.m. IST. Besides India, Malaysia and Indonesia, Twitter doesn't seem to be having any problems in other geographies.

Twitter Status page hasn't reported any issues with the site yet.

Twitter is a fast-moving microblogging platform and even the smallest of the outages can cause serious disruption. Every second, there are hundreds of tweets sent out by users worldwide. At this point, the outage seems to be limited. Hundreds of complaints have been made on Twitter about issues with the platform.

"There is some kind of local/regional twitter outage happening??? I can't get at it on either my home or mobile internet without using a vpn," one user reported.

Issue resolved?

In a matter of minutes, Twitter appears to be working for many users. Downdetector changed the status of Twitter from "problems at Twitter" to "possible problems at Twitter," which only means the site is working for many users.