Update:

Twitter is back up and running, at least for some users. Twitter's Jack Dorsey has confirmed that the service is coming back up, but slowly.

Original story...

Twitter is the place people go to rant about outages on services like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others. But in an unexpected turn of event, the popular microblogging platform has gone offline. Twitter is down for everyone, both on web and mobile apps, which has brought the relentless flow of tweets to a halt.

Downdetector, the website that monitors online outages, has confirmed the Twitter outage. A sudden spike in people reporting Twitter's downtime surpassed 69,000 and the live outage map shows it appears to be a widespread issue.

Twitter is down for users in Japan, the U.S., UK, France, Brazil, India, and other countries, according to Downdetector live outage map for Twitter. IBTimes India can independently confirm that the website, as well as the Twitter apps, have failed to load new tweets, post a tweet and upload media.

While trying to send a new tweet, the website returns an "Internal server error" and shows "Uploading media failed! Please try again later" when attempting to upload media. It appears Twitter is aware of the problem and we can expect the services to resume soon.

As per the Twitter Status page, Twitter said: "The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible."

The Twitter outage comes only days after popular social media giant, Facebook, and its other apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered a massive outage globally. The services were resumed after a while, but Twitter was flooded with reactions, some funny, some not so much. It remains to be seen how Twitter users react to this situation. Stay tuned for updates on this story right here.