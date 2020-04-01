Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the favourite star kid of the Bollywood industry. The paparazzi never miss a chance to get a glimpse of the little Pataudi. Being the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur has got a lot of limelight for his cuteness and his innocence can grab anyone's eye.

Baby's Day Out remake

Being such an icon and having so much popularity the Chota Nawab soon will be making his debut. Yes, you heard that right. Taimur will be soon featured in the remake of Hollywood film 'Baby's Day Out'.

It was a superhit American comedy film directed by Patrick Read Johnson in the year 1994. The movie was all about a baby who gets kidnapped by three men, but soon the little kid sneaks out of their grasp. How the toddler survives alone in a city like Chicago with three men chasing him and the adventures that follow, make up the plot of Baby's Day Out.

Taimur Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut with Baby's Day Out

It's a fun film to watch, even if you are an adult and this is why it's Hindi adaptation is in the pipeline. And if the movie is going to happen in Bollywood the first choice for Baby's role can not be done better than Taimur.

As per the reports, Taimur stands at the first priority in the list of makers and soon they might approach Chota Nawab's parents asking for their permission. Since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have no plans to make Taimur do movies as he is very young to be on-screen, however, that's a different story altogether.

Baby's Day Out did some incredible business in India and if we see Taimur Ali Khan in the Hindi remake then perhaps it will be a big Blockbuster because of little Timmy's popularity in India.

Disclaimer

Now that you are here, we'd like to wish you a very happy April fool's day! We know we'd all love to see little munchkin Taimur in the films asap, but until he grows up, guess we'll have to make do with Ibrahim Ali Khan's cuteness. Again, this will all for a bit of fun, hope you have a fun day ahead.