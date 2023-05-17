The Congress party high command has finally chosen Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka after hectic talks with newly elected MLAs and the party leaders spanning over three days. The state is seen celebrating as he is known as a grassroots leader with a wide appeal.

The next main contender and KPCC president DK Shivakumar was also in New Delhi when the decision was taken after taking into view the pros and cons of each of the two main leaders who led Karnataka poll campaign together without showing any differences throughout period.

Shivakumar, who told media four months ago that he was expecting 136 seats for Congress in the Assembly elections handed over 135 seats while the 136th seat was missed after repeated re-counting and the case going to the court now for Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru.

According to party sources, the meeting on Wednesday paved the way for finalisation of the candidate after the party's thumping victory in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah had arrived in the national capital on Monday afternoon by a special flight and on Tuesday evening, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held meeting with Kharge.

Before Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar had also met Kharge at his residence. Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after cancelling his Monday trip due to stomach infection.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a long discussion with the party chief to decide on the new Karnataka chief minister. The meeting of the senior Congress leaders lasted for over one and half hours.

On Monday, all the three observers submitted their report to Kharge and the meeting of the party leaders lasted for over five hours.

Majority MLAs with Siddaramaiah

Sources said that despite Siddaramaiah getting the majority during the secret ballot, Shivakumar claimed that he had delivered the victory to the party and hence deserved the chief minister's post.

Congress had won 135 seats in Karnataka whereas ruling BJP managed to win only 66 and the JD(S), which was hoping to play the role of a kingmaker, was reduced to 19 seats.