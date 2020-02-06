The Bombay High Court on Thursday, February 6, granted bail Indrani Mukerjea's husband Peter Mukerjea. He was granted bail on "merits of the case and his medical conditions". The HC had no prima facie evidence against Peter.

0However, Peter will not be able to walk out of jail despite the bail as the prosecution has been given a week's time to approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

Peter had been ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh and also been prohibited from contacting his children - Rahul and Vidhi.

Bombay HC stays its order for 6 weeks

In its order, the Bombay HC stayed its own order for six weeks so that the prosecution can move the apex court. The high court also observed that prima facie (based on the first impression) no evidence has been found against Peter Mukerjea.

Mukerjea, 64, was arrested on November 19, 2015. His arrest had come hours after the CBI filed the charge-sheet against his wife Indrani Mukerjea nee Bora, her first husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

The trio was arrested by the Mumbai Police, but later the Maharashtra government handed over the probe to the CBI.