The Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 13, upheld the former Karnataka Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify the 17 rebel MLAs. However, the order to bar the disqualified MLAs to contest elections till the end of the life of the current Assembly term is set aside.

The rebel MLAs are allowed to contest the by-elections in the state.

Fourteen rebel MLAs of the Congress and three of the JDS were disqualified under the anti-defection law by the Speaker in July.