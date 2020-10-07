The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty in the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty's bail plea has been denied by the HC.

Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by the HC. Rhea had been arrested by the NCB on September 8, 2020.

"We are Delighted by the Order of the Hon'ble Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law."

"The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, ED and NCB of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to Truth. Satya Meva Jayate," said Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde.

Rhea has been granted bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court has also directed Rhea to mark her attendance at the nearest police station for the next ten days. Chakraborty has been asked to deposit her passport with the investigating agencies and has also been barred from leaving the country. NCB had arrested Rhea and asked for extending bail by saying that Rhea was an "active members of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers"

Finally, she gets bail: Celebs react

Anubhav Sinha was among the first ones to take to Twitter and break the news. He wrote, "Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY"