After a long list of celebs, Ram Charan has also tested positive for coronavirus. The actor has revealed that he is asymptomatic and in home quarantine.

He took to social media to share the news of him testing positive. Ram Charan also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

Ram Charan tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. No Symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon." Ram Charan had recently hosted a party on Christmas eve. The party was attended by Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam, Niharika Konidela, Allu Shirish, Allu Bobby and many others.

Ram Charan is busy with the shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the female lead role. Apart from RRR, Ram Charan had also been seen promoting Sushmita Konidela's web series Shootout at Alair recently. He was also involved in the production work of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan's father and megastar Chiranjeevi had also tested positive for coronavirus last month. The former Central Minister was also asymptomatic and put under home quarantine. A few days before he had made the announcement of testing positive, Chiranjeevi had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna was also present. All of them were seen and clicked without maintaining any social distancing and without wearing masks.