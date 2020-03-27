After the motion poster and title of RRR have gone viral, the makers have another surprise for fans of Ram Charan, and the film as well. On the occasion of Ram Charan Tej's birthday, Jr NTR has a special gift for his co-star and friend.

On Thursday, Jr NTR took to Twitter to announce that he has surprise to fans of Ram Charan, and the actor as well. He wrote, "Bro @AlwaysRamCharan, I wish I could've celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we're under a lockdown & because staying home is important, I'm giving you a digital surprise at 10am tomorrow. Trust me, this is a bang you won't ever forget #BheemforRamaraju." (sic)

Woahhh! I think I have joined twitter at the right time or else I would have missed your surprise bro..? Can’t wait for tomorrow... https://t.co/HITNGik1jm — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

To this, Charan replied, "Woahhh! I think I have joined twitter at the right time or else I would have missed your surprise bro..Winking face Can't wait for tomorrow..." (sic)

RRR is slated for release on January 8, 2021. Made against the backdrop of pre-Independence era in India, Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Rama Raju and Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem.

RRR has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in lead roles. It is produced by DVV Danyya under DVV Entertainments, within a whopping budget of Rs 350 Cr. The shoot of the film has been kept on hold amid COVID -19, will go back on the floors from March 25. MM Keeravani has composed music for this Rajamouli directorial. Made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr, RRR tells the fictional story about two revolutionary fighters. Expectations on this multi-starrer are huge, and is said to be releasing in ten different languages.