A massive fire broke out on the Pandit Deenadayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO complex in Pragati Vihar, New Delhi on Wednesday morning. The fire has engulfed the fifth floor and 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The blaze has been reported to be broken out after 8 am and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer has been injured and taken to the hospital.

The eleven-storied building houses several government departments and agencies. Rescue operations are underway to douse the fire

CGO Complex, Fire at the fifth floor. Many fire tenders at the spot. Fire fighting on. Many Central offices situated including a branch of Air Force, Ministry of drinking water and sanitation, Ministry of Forest are based in this Building. pic.twitter.com/dIFhwdeO5D — Pranjali singh (@PranajaliSingh) March 6, 2019

On 12 January 2019, a fire erupted on the first floor of the B block of the complex due to a short circuit.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)