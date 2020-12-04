No safety is too much safety when it comes to the ongoing pandemic. After several months of putting the Indian economy on a halt, businesses have begun. However, despite following all the safety guidelines, the pandemic doesn't seem in a mood to spare anyone.

And the latest ones to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus are Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The duo had been shooting for Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The director has also contracted the virus, as per sources.

As per a Filmfare report, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Raj Mehta have tested positive. Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of the project underwent the test and has tested negative. Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli are also a part of the project.

While leaving for the shoot of the film, Neetu had written on social media, "My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !!While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. ❣️❣️ #jugjuggjeey

P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture."

Neetu Kapoor's husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling a long and brave fight with cancer on April 30, 2020. Talking about Rishi's fighting journey, Neetu Kapoor had earlier told TimesNow, "My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn't know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months."

Sunny Deol tested positive

Sunny Deol is another celebrity who tested positive recently. His team had issued a statement saying, "Sunny Deol got tested himself for Covid yesterday in Manali before coming back to Mumbai. He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely all right. He would be under home quarantine in Manali till he recovers completely. He is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions. He had gone to Manali a few days back to recoup after his shoulder surgery that took place last month, as advised by the doctors to isolate himself."