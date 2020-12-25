Popular Mollywood actor Anil Nedumangadu, known for his impeccable performance in the movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' has died. The death happened due to drowning in Malankara Dam, Thodupuzha. Anil was aged 48.

Anil was in Thodupuzha shooting of his new movie that features Joju George in the lead role. After completing the day shoot of this film, Anil, along with his friends went to the dam for swimming, and the unfortunate incident happened after the actor drowned in the depths of waters.

Who was Anil Nedumangadu?

Anil Nedumangadu started his career as a TV anchor in various television channels including Kairali TV, Asianet, Jai Hind, and Reporter TV. Anil Nedumangadu's breakthrough in cinema came in 2014 after he acted in the movie 'Njan Steve Lopez'.

Later, he acted in some noted movies that include Pavada, Kammatti Paadam, Kismath, and Porinju Mariam Jose. Anil started enjoying stardom after the release of Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachi. The film was a mammoth hit at the box-office, and Anil's performance as a police inspector received rave reviews from all corners.

Shockingly, the death of Anil Nedumangadu happened on the birth date of Sachi, who directed Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Today morning, Anil Nedumangadu shared a photo of the late director and wrote that the image of Sachi will be there on his Facebook cover forever.