Mollywood director Sachi (Sachy), popular for his movies that include Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Anarkali, died on June 18, 2020. The filmmaker was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest in Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur. He was 48.

Mollywood weeps

The filmmaker initially underwent a surgical procedure in his spinal cord a few days back. Later, he suffered a cardiac arrest during his second surgical procedure.

While talking to International Business Times, India edition, Jubilee Mission Hospital Thrissur confirmed that Sachi died of cardiac arrest at around 10.10 PM. Even though a team of medical professionals tried their best to save the life of the filmmaker, they did not succeed in saving his life following hypoxia due to heart attack.

Started as an advocate, ended as a director

Before venturing into the film industry, Sachi worked as a criminal lawyer after completing his law degree. Later, he associated with Sethu, and delivered some memorable hits as a screenwriter that includes Seniors, Chocolate, Robinhood, and Makeup Man.

In 2015, Sachi debuted as a director with the movie Anarkali. The film was a blockbuster at the box-office, and it affirmed the stardom of Sachi in Mollywood. Later, he made Ayyappanum Koshiyum in 2020, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Mollywood.