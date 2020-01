One person was injured in a firing reported from Delhi's Jamia on Thursday, January 30, during the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The person who opened fire had reportedly shouted pro-Delhi Police and anti-Jamia slogans before shooting. He also chanted "Azaadi", a popular protest cry.

The injured is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, according to reports.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)