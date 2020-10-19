A major fire broke out at Bengaluru's iconic Kottureshwara Davangere Benne Dose eatery at Basavanagudi. Visuals from the location were shared on social media.

The fire erupted in Netkallappa Circle, Basavanagudi during the early hours of Monday, October 19. According to authorities, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Sri Guru Kottureshwara Davangere Benne Dosa in Basavanagudi is usually thronged by people for its famous crispy 'benne' (butter) dosas, served with coconut chutney and potato. The cause of the fire is not confirmed yet.

(Further information awaited)