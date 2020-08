In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the jobs in the Madhya Pradesh government will be exclusively for people from the state only.

In a video, Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be heard saying, "The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision. The jobs of the MP govt will be given to the children from the state. We are trying to bring a law for the same."

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)