Independence Day is here and once again India is celebrating years of freedom and democracy. On the 74th independence day, many are partaking in virtual celebrations and celebrating the spirit of India.

Bollywood's top celebrities are extending their wishes on social media as well, on this special day for Indians everywhere.

Bollywood joins in Independence day celebrations

Being Indian is more than the independence day we celebrate once a year. All Indians know this but come independence day we look back at how far we've come as a country and look forward to a better future. 2020 has been one of the toughest in terms of keeping spirits high.

Yet, like everything else the hope is that India comes out stronger. On independence day, many Bollywood celebrities are wishing their fans happy independence day and are partaking in celebrating India.

Deepika Padukone kept it minimalist:

Priyanka Chopra posted an ode to women power:

Hrithik Roshan posted a simple wish:

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to COVID warriors:

Anupam Kher wrote, "Congratulations to all of us on the Independence Day of our country India. There will always be a prayer to my God that our country will flourish for thousands of years and always touch the heights of progress. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all of us!!"

Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story

Kareena Kapoor's post on freedom, faith and pride:

Kangana Ranaut shared, "Come, let's become something that this country's soil feels proud about. Wishing you all a happy independence day. Jai Hind."

Even if this independence day may be a socially distanced one, it shouldn't make it any less meaningful. Happy independence day!