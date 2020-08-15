Lucknow: Children holding National Flags celebrate Independence Day, in Lucknow on Aug 14, 2019.
Independence Day is here and once again India is celebrating years of freedom and democracy. On the 74th independence day, many are partaking in virtual celebrations and celebrating the spirit of India. 

Bollywood's top celebrities are extending their wishes on social media as well, on this special day for Indians everywhere.

Bollywood joins in Independence day celebrations

Being Indian is more than the independence day we celebrate once a year. All Indians know this but come independence day we look back at how far we've come as a country and look forward to a better future. 2020 has been one of the toughest in terms of keeping spirits high. 

Yet, like everything else the hope is that India comes out stronger. On independence day, many Bollywood celebrities are wishing their fans happy independence day and are partaking in celebrating India. 

Deepika Padukone kept it minimalist:

Deepika Padukone Instagram story
Deepika Padukone's story on independence day@deepikapadukone/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra posted an ode to women power:

Priyanka Chopra Instagram post
Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post on independence day.@priyankachopra/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan posted a simple wish:

Hrithik Roshan Instagram story
Hrithik Roshan's Instagram story on Independence day.@hrithikroshan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to COVID warriors:

Amitabh Bachchan tweet on independence day
Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on Independence Day 2020.@SrBachchan/Twitter

Anupam Kher wrote, "Congratulations to all of us on the Independence Day of our country India. There will always be a prayer to my God that our country will flourish for thousands of years and always touch the heights of progress. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all of us!!"

Anupam Kher tweet on Insdependence Day
Anupam Kher's tweet on Independence Day 2020@AnupamPKher/Twitter

Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story

Anushka Sharm Instagram story
Anushka Sharma's Instagram story on Independence Day 2020.@anushkasharma/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's post on freedom, faith and pride:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram post
Kareena Kapoor Khan's post on independence day 2020.@kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut shared, "Come, let's become something that this country's soil feels proud about. Wishing you all a happy independence day. Jai Hind."

Kangana Ranaut Instagram post on Independence day 2020
Kangana Ranaut plants saplings on independence day 2020.@team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram

Even if this independence day may be a socially distanced one, it shouldn't make it any less meaningful. Happy independence day!

