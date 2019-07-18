Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday, July 18, that the Chandrayaan-2 will be launched at 2:43 pm IST on July 22.

Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019

India's lunar mission was halted an hour before its scheduled launch emerged on Tuesday, July 16 due to "technical snag" that was observed in the launch vehicle system. The decision to abort the mission was taken as "a measure of abundant precaution' after a helium gas was found leaking in the cryogenic upper stage.

A successful launch would make India the fourth county in the world to soft-land a spacecraft and access the lunar surface. Only three countries - the US, Russia and China - have achieved the feat till now.