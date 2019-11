Four policemen and a civilian were injured after an IED (improvised explosive device) blast rocked the Thangal Bazar area of Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday, November 4, at around 9.20 am.

The injured have been taken to the Raj Medicity hospital.

A cordon and search operation is being carried out by the Manipur police. The person behind the blast has not been identified yet.

(More details awaited.)