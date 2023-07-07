In a shocking development, the Gujarat high court on Friday dismissed his review petition and refused to stay his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case on Friday.

The Gujarat high court in its final order on Friday said there are at least eight other criminal defamation complaints pending against Rahul Gandhi.

While the BJP was quick to welcome the verdict, Congress described it as a with-hunting effort to tame their leader who braced to criticise the government on every platform.

The option ahead for Rahul gandhi is to seek justice from a multi-member bench of the Gujarat High Court or the Supreme Court.

BJP national spokesperson Shezzad Poonawalla tweeted saying, "After Sessions Court now High Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi's petition. Makes stinging findings and observations. Rahul Gandhi is a serial offender & instead of apologising to the OBC Samaj the Congress continues to brazen it out."

On March 23, a Surat court had convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. The Surat court verdict entails Rahul Gandhi be sent to two years in jail and not stand for any elections for six years.

Soon after the Gujarat High Court on Friday denied stay on the conviction of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a 'Modi surname' remark defamation case, the Congress said that it respects the court judgement and would approach the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal said, "We respect the court, but we don't agree with the judgement as according to us this is wrong."

Jairam Ramesh tweets

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, "We have noted the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The reasoning of the judge is being studied, as it should be, and Dr. Abhishek Singhvi will be briefing the media in detail at 3 pm. The judgement only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further."

Speaking to IANS, Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said, "Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. We have trust in the Supreme Court as everyone knows why such a thing (conviction) has happened. Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue of Adani Group and Rs 20,000 crore in shell companies. We have trust in the Supreme Court."

Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the Congress headquarters here and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre. Extra security was deployed at the Congress headquarters.

(With inputs from IANS)