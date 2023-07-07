The Gujarat high court will deliver its verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. Justice Hemant Prachchhak will deliver the verdict at 11:00 am today, Friday, July 7, 2023.

In case of a stay on conviction, it would pave the way for Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a member of parliament, or else, he will have to move the Supreme Court.

On March 23, a Surat court had convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. The Surat court verdict entails Rahul Gandhi be sent to two years in jail and not stand for any elections for six years.

Following the verdict, Rahul Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified as MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and he was asked to vacate his bungalow, which he did soon.

On April 3, Rahul Gandhi moved a sessions court seeking a stay on his conviction, which was rejected on April 20 but his bail granted on April 3 remains alid till the disposal of his appeal.

The case, filed by BJP Party leader Purnesh Modi, based on a speech Rahul Gandhi had given in Kolar in 2019 in which he said, "I have a question. Why do all these thieves have Modi in their names whether it is Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."

The complainant held that Gandhi had defamed all people whose surname is Modi, which Rahul Gandhi denied in his defence.