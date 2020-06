An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Gujarat's Kutch on Monday, June 15, at around 12:57 pm. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the earthquake report.

This is the second earthquake in 24 hours to hit Gujarat. Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near Rajkot. The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)