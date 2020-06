An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday evening. The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.

No injuries or damage to properties have been reported so far at a depth of 10 km in Gujarat's Kutch district approximately 120 km from Rajkot. The latitude and longitude of the epicentre have been verified as 23.3 N and 70.4 E respectively.

