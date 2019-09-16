Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao committed suicide on Monday in Hyderabad. Earlier reports had said he was rushed to the Basavatarakam Hospital at Jubilee Hills in the city in the morning.

Sivaprasad Rao was accused of diverting assembly furniture to his own house. As many as 15 cases have been charged against him and his family.

According to reports, Rao was allegedly harassed and humiliated by YSR Congress Party workers. On Monday morning, Rao had gone up to his room after breakfast and did not come back. Looking for him, the family members reportedly found him hanging from the ceiling fan.