A major fire broke out at Vizag-based Paramount Agro Industries on Wednesday midnight, ANI reported. The fire at agro oil storage factory located in APIIC Industrial Park at Aganampudi in Gajuwaka sent the locals into panic as thick smoke engulfed the neighbourhood.

The police and fire fighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported from the incident as employees had left the spot at the time of the accident. It is not clear what led to the fire. The property loss due to the massive fire is yet to be ascertained.

Paramount Agro Industries packages edible oil, including Refined Sunflower Oil, Palmolein Oil, Vegetable Oil, Ground Nut Oil. The firm has been in the business for over 2 decades.