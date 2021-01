A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. According to ANI, at least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Currently, there are no details on what caused the fire and how many casualties.

According to reports, the fire was started at around 10:30 p.m. at an automobile workshop in the Rajpuri area of Uttam Nagar. It remains unclear what caused the fire. There is no word on casualties yet.

This is a developing story...