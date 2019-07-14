Hosts England have restricted New Zealand to 241/8 in their 50 overs. This score would be disappointing to the Kiwis as they were, at one stage, looking on their way to a big score. During the 23rd over, the Black Caps were 103/1 with Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls looking good to go on and get a hundred each. But that's when England's middle-overs specialist Liam Plunkett came into the game by removing both Williamson and Nicholls in a short space of time.

Some time later, Ross Taylor was dismissed by Mark Wood and the former didn't have a review to use. As a result, despite the ball going over the top, he had to accept the decision and go off. Jimmy Neesham batted well for a while but he too was disposed off by Plunkett before the Kiwis got to 200.

Tom Latham batted with the lower order to take his team across the 200 mark but couldn't manage to accelarate in the final overs and the bowlers couldn't contribute either. Hence, New Zealand had to be content with 241/8. But do remember, they scored 239 against India and won that game. So, its not going to be a cakewalk for the host and favourites.