An encounter broke between militants and security forces in Awanitpora region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 21. As per reports, one Indian Army jawan and one Special Police Officer of the J&K Police have lost their lives during the encounter in Awantipora's Satpokhran Khrew area.

Two militants were also reportedly killed in the encounter. However, their bodies are yet to be recovered.

A joint team of Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of some militants in the area. There was a brief exchange of fire and additional forces have reportedly been brought in.

J&K Police took to Twitter saying, "Encounter has started at Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

This incident comes a day after militants hurled a bomb at security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the attack didn't lead to any damage.

Police personnel stated that the petrol bomb was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker at Newa in Pulwama but there was no loss of life or injury in the blast. Earlier yesterday, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a police deserter, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.