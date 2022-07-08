A cloudburst hit the area near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday and six injuries have been reported so far, officials said.

"Cloudburst occurred in area near the Amarnath cave shrine around 5.30 p.m. Rescue operation has been launched at the site. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot using helicopter services," an official source said.

"Six injuries have been initially reported. We are trying to ascertain whether any Yatri is missing in this accident or not," the source said.

There are reports of some deaths in this tragedy, but officials have so far not confirmed any fatality so far.

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Earlier in the day, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked by landslides and mud slush triggered by rain at many places on Friday. Traffic department officials said the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been temporarily closed for traffic on Friday due to landslides and mud slush at many places.

In addition to being the lifeline of supplies to the landlocked Valley, this highway is used by the Amarnath Yatris to reach both the north Kashmir and the south Kashmir base camps.