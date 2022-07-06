After remaining suspended for a day due to incessant rains, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Wednesday with an improvement in weather conditions in the Union Territory.

The Yatra has resumed through both routes from Chandanwari and Baltal in Pahalgam and Ganderbal areas respectively.

As per the official figure of the authorities, a batch of 5982 pilgrims including women, children, and Sadhus left from Bhagwati Nagar transit camp of Jammu. The pilgrims moved towards Kashmir in a cavalcade of 209 vehicles.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar informed that the Yatra has been resumed from Jammu province

"The Yatra which was suspended temporarily and halted in Jammu due to bad weather conditions has now been resumed on account of improved weather conditions", the Divisional Commissioner tweeted.

The Yatra which was suspended temporarily and halted in Jammu due to bad weather conditions has now been resumed on account of improved weather conditions. @ShriSasb @diprjk — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) July 6, 2022

On Tuesday Yatra remained suspended to bad weather

The Amarnath Yatra remained suspended on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall on the route of both tracks. The pilgrims camping at Sheshnag and Panchtarni camps were allowed to leave for darshan after the rain stopped on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, 3,000 pilgrims were stopped at the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis on Tuesday. A batch of around 4,000 pilgrims that left Jammu for the Pahalgam route was stopped at Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote in the Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Religious head announces Pooja calendar for Amarnath Yatra

Mahant Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnathji has announced the program for Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Yatra-2022 for the information of Sadhus and the public in general.

Mahant Deependra Giri met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 1 and presented him with the detailed program for Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Yatra.

He urged the Government to make all the necessary arrangements and take the appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the Sadhus and pilgrims accompanying Holy Mace.

Mahant Deependra Giri has also advised sadhus and members of civil society to get themselves registered who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak and stated that only registered pilgrims with valid Yatra Permit shall be allowed to accompany Chhari-Mubarak during the pilgrimage.

Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust, Srinagar has made all the arrangements like previous years for Sadhus coming from across the country for the annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath for their food and comfortable stay at Akhara Building, Budshah Chowk, Srinagar.