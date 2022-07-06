Now farmers of Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh can go for commercial cultivation of apples Close
Now farmers of Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh can go for commercial cultivation of apples

Authorities announced on Wednesday that due to inclement weather along both the routes, Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended for the day.

Due to inclement weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, no movement of pilgrims will be allowed from either side towards the cave shrine today, officials said, adding that the pilgrims will not move towards the Valley from Jammu.

Hindu devotees leave for the Amarnath Yatra
Pahalgam:Hindu devotees leave for the Amarnath Yatra annual pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave, in Nuwun, Pahalgam, on Thursday,June 30,2022.IANS

The situation will be reviewed later, they added.

Since Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30, so far over 65,000 Yatris have performed the pilgrimage.

Amarnath Yatra
Pahalgam:Hindu devotees leave for the Amarnath Yatra annual pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave, in Nuwun, Pahalgam, on Thursday,June 30,2022IANS

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine, situated 3,888 metres above the sea level, will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

Also Read